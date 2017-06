CLEVELAND – Ahead of Game 3 of the The NBA Finals, members of the Cleveland Cavs are talking about their efforts to stop the Warriors, who lead the series 2-0.

The Cavs lost Games 1 and 2 by a combined 41 points. Cleveland was in a very similar spot a year ago, when the Cavs lost the first two games by 48 points, won Game 3 and then overcame a 3-1 deficit to win their first title.

**Your Game 3 Fan Guide, here**

**Read more on the Cavs, here**