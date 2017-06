​

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The great horned owl that was rescued after being stuck in a kite is rehabilitated and ready to spread its wings.

Firefighters in Jackson Township rescued the bird back in April.

The owl suffered an injury to its right wing and was being cared for at a wildlife rehab center.

The center says the owl has been flying fine and they hope it flies up into a tree, rests, then later takes off.

**Watch Facebook video of the rescue, below**

​