AKRON, Ohio – It’s never too early to teach your children to be Cavs fans.

Really, really early.

In honor of Akron’s most famous native son – who happens to be playing in the NBA Finals these days – the hospital gave newborns special onesies ahead of Game 3. They proudly proclaim “Just a kid from Akron,” which is how LeBron James proudly describes himself.

Here's James Howard, 17 days old, w/his mom, Amanda. This is his first outfit! He’s holding 4 fingers for 4 more wins! Go @cavs #AkronBorn pic.twitter.com/Ll9LmrZgcJ — Children's Hospital (@AkronChildrens) June 7, 2017

