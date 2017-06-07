× June 7, 2017

David’s Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad

David started the show with his recipe for Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad. Click here for the recipe.

Painesville Farmers Market

Shop the Painesville Farmers Market for a wide variety of fresh produce, specialty products, home-made baked goods and much more.

http://www.painesvillenow.com/farmers-market.html

National Design Mart

This weekend is the grand opening of National Design Mart in Medina! For over 50 years they have been dedicated to bringing customers the best in flooring, counter tops, cabinets and more.

Saturday, June 10th 11a-4p

Enter to win $5k, $10k, $15k kitchen remodel

Food trucks, ice cream, more!

www.nationaldesignmart.com

Hook’s Greenhouse

It’s a little gem in Wellington, Ohio. And thanks to one of our viewers, we had a chance to share it with you!

www.hooksgreenhouse.com

Homespun Touch Pottery

Homemade pottery that is as beautiful as it is functional.

www.thehomespuntouch.com

La Crepe Café

It’s a brand new spot in Berea that is quickly becoming known for their crepes.

www.lacrepe.cafe

The Book of Henry – Director Colin Trevorrow

He’s one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors joined us today to talk about his new movie “The Book of Henry.” The movie opens Friday, June 16th.

http://www.focusfeatures.com/thebookofhenry

Calvetta Bros. Floor Show Tent Sale!

Still dreaming about that brand new wood floor or plush carpet? Now is the perfect time to visit Calvetta Bros. Floor Show for their Tent Sale.

1st time ever!

All four locations: Bedford Heights, Macedonia, Mentor & Westlake

Discounts and special pricing

www.calvettabrothers.com

Geauga Park District

Make a few memories this summer without breaking the bank! Why not visit the Geauga Park District for some free family fun.

https://www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/

Knits, Knots, Stripes & Dots

Shopping for your kids and grandkids can be affordable thanks to a new boutique in Lakewood. It’s called Knits, Knots, Stripes & Dots.

www.knitsknotsstripesdots.com