June 7, 2017
David’s Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad
David started the show with his recipe for Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad. Click here for the recipe.
Painesville Farmers Market
Shop the Painesville Farmers Market for a wide variety of fresh produce, specialty products, home-made baked goods and much more.
http://www.painesvillenow.com/farmers-market.html
National Design Mart
This weekend is the grand opening of National Design Mart in Medina! For over 50 years they have been dedicated to bringing customers the best in flooring, counter tops, cabinets and more.
National Design Mart GRAND OPENING!
Saturday, June 10th 11a-4p
Enter to win $5k, $10k, $15k kitchen remodel
Food trucks, ice cream, more!
www.nationaldesignmart.com
Hook’s Greenhouse
It’s a little gem in Wellington, Ohio. And thanks to one of our viewers, we had a chance to share it with you!
www.hooksgreenhouse.com
Homespun Touch Pottery
Homemade pottery that is as beautiful as it is functional.
www.thehomespuntouch.com
La Crepe Café
It’s a brand new spot in Berea that is quickly becoming known for their crepes.
www.lacrepe.cafe
The Book of Henry – Director Colin Trevorrow
He’s one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors joined us today to talk about his new movie “The Book of Henry.” The movie opens Friday, June 16th.
http://www.focusfeatures.com/thebookofhenry
Calvetta Bros. Floor Show Tent Sale!
Still dreaming about that brand new wood floor or plush carpet? Now is the perfect time to visit Calvetta Bros. Floor Show for their Tent Sale.
Calvetta Bros. Floor Show Tent Sale!
1st time ever!
All four locations: Bedford Heights, Macedonia, Mentor & Westlake
Discounts and special pricing
www.calvettabrothers.com
Geauga Park District
Make a few memories this summer without breaking the bank! Why not visit the Geauga Park District for some free family fun.
https://www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/
Knits, Knots, Stripes & Dots
Shopping for your kids and grandkids can be affordable thanks to a new boutique in Lakewood. It’s called Knits, Knots, Stripes & Dots.
www.knitsknotsstripesdots.com