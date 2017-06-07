× J.R. Smith and wife Shirley open up about daughter Dakota’s premature birth

CLEVELAND – It’s an interview that brought and NBA player and his wife to tears.

Cavs guard J.R. Smith and his wife Shirley sat down for an interview with ESPN about their youngest daughter, Dakota, who was born 5 months early this past January 2.

Dakota Ida Smith weighed less than 1 pound when she entered the world, and would remain in the hospital until May, when she went home to her family.

Since Dakota was born so early, doctors told the couple that they might have to have some truly heartbreaking discussions about her future.

Shirley’s reply? “Do what you do to have to save her life.”

Here’s their story, in their words:

Read more about Dakota and her family, here.