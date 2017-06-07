It’s time to defend home court! Here’s what you need to know if you’re headed downtown for Game 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers are back home and ready to take on the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavs are facing virtually a win-or-else scenario tonight at Quicken Loans Arena when they try to get back into an NBA championship series they now trail 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors.

They also started last year’s title series with two losses to the Warriors but came back from a 3-1 deficit to take the trophy.

Not only are fans ready for the battle, so are police and security in and around the arena.

Security

There will be multiple layers of security in downtown tonight, including people.

“We ask that if you see something, say something,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

There will be increased police presence, bomb sniffing dogs, foot and bike patrols and barricades in place around Gateway to prevent a vehicle from getting through.

Fans will want to avoid carrying any large bags, because security won’t allow them in.

There is a long list of restricted items for the free Fan Fest outside Quicken Loans Arena, including bags, backpacks and purses larger than 11 inches by 17 inches; video or audio recorders or still cameras with lenses longer than four inches; or laser pointers.

Game 3 inside the Q

Fans attending home games will see new video intros for players, entertainment acts and a Cavs T-shirt. Doors will open two hours prior to the 9 p.m. tip-off.

Items including video and audio recorders, garments with explicit language, selfie sticks, iPads, outside food or beverage and noisemakers are not permitted inside the Q.

For a full list of items prohibited in the Q, click here.

Purses and diaper bags are permitted and will be inspected by security. Binoculars and cell phones are also permitted.

Fan Fest & Watch Parties

There will be a free outdoor Cavs Fan Fest at Gateway Plaza and along East 6th Street starting at 5 p.m.

There will be a Cavs Interactive Zone, live music, performances and food trucks among other features.

Fans will want to avoid carrying any large bags, because security won’t allow them in.

There is a long list of restricted items for the free Fan Fest outside Quicken Loans Arena, including bags, backpacks and purses larger than 11 inches by 17 inches; video or audio recorders or still cameras with lenses longer than four inches; or laser pointers.

There are also a list of more than 50 bars and restaurants hosting Wine & Gold Nation Official Playoff Watch Parties. For that list, click here.

*For the entire list of prohibited items, click here*

Parking Restrictions

Here are the roads that have a “No Parking” restriction in place beginning Wednesday, June 7 at 4 p.m.

· Huron Road – from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario

· Prospect Avenue – from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario to W.6th

· East 9th Street – from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

· East 4th Street – from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

· East 2nd Street – from High Street to Prospect Avenue

· Erie Court – Between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here