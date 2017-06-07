Grief counselors offer support to Chardon students following tragic accident involving recent grads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON-The Chardon Community is coming together after a tragic accident involving two recent high school graduates.

Grief counselors were at Chardon High School today to offer support to students and staff following Tuesday's tragic accident involving 18-year-old Dominic Ricci and 17-year-old Jackson Condon.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon on State Route 44 in Chardon Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a commercial truck was traveling southbound on State Route 44, when a Toyota Prius, driven by Condon was going west on Horsford Road.

"When the Prius failed to stop at the intersection is when the semi truck collided with it," said Sgt. Jeremy Kindler.

Sadly, Ricci was killed in the accident. Condon is in critical condition.

Last night, hundreds of people attended a candle vigil at Chardon Square for the two teens.

Dom, your energy and humor will always remain with me. Eternal rest grant unto you and let perpetual light shine upon you. You are loved. pic.twitter.com/meeft5puzl — Mr. Murray (@chs_dmurray) June 7, 2017

Tuesday night's vigil was organized by a close friend of the teens. Dan Ciolec, a recent Chardon graduate shared fond memories of his friend Dominic with FOX 8 News, "He's athletic and he was hilarious...I mean, a hilarious kind of guy, we would always play basketball from time to tome, he was a good friend...and Jackson always, if you see Jackson, you have a good day, he's just one of those kids, he always puts a smile on your face."

The accident remains under investigation. Authorities said it appears neither drugs, alcohol, or cell phone use contributed to the crash.

