Girlfriend of teen killed in Chardon car crash: ‘We had a bright future ahead’

CHARDON, Ohio — The girlfriend of a Chardon High School graduate who was killed in a car crash Tuesday said they had such a bright future ahead of them.

Kaitlin Kobuszewski spoke to FOX 8’s Jessica Dill about her beloved boyfriend, Dominic Ricci, 18. “I’m so broken right now.”

Kaitlin said Dominic cared about others more than himself. “An incredible human being taken too soon.” She said Dom was going to go to college to study business or to be a physical therapist. “No matter what he decided he would have been successful,” Kaitlin said.

The couple had been together 2 years and 9 months. “We had a bright future ahead… so many plans we had together. So many things we didn’t get to do.”

Dominic, a recent high school graduate, passed away following an accident on State Route 44 in Chardon Township. Ricci was a passenger in the car. The driver, Jackson Condon, 17, also a Chardon High School graduate, is in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

