Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The North Coast Men's Chorus has been entertaining audiences since 1988 and over the years has grown into the largest LGBT arts organization in Northeast Ohio. The chorus is under the direction of Richard Cole.

Over the years the group has performed with many Broadway legends and released 6 CD's. The North Coast Men's Chorus invites you to their summer concert 'Hot Time in the City'. Click here for show and ticket information.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video