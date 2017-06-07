Father finds himself at gunpoint after incident with former police officer in store parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio-- A former Brookpark police officer is accused of pointing a gun and threatening to shoot a man in front of his children Tuesday evening at the Home Depot in Cuyahoga Falls.

The incident happened Tuesday evening around 5 p.m. and part of it was caught on cell phone video.

Ray Kopchak was video arraigned in Stow Municipal Court Wednesday. He faces several charges including improperly handling firearms, and menacing. He told the judge he was a police officer for 20 years, and left the force about two years ago. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due back in court next week.

Jamie Knepper said he was at the Home Depot with his wife, three children, and two of his daughter's friends, when they noticed Kopchak staring at them.

“We had pulled up and he may have been blocked in and I think he was aggravated,” said Knepper. “We were loading materials and it took us about five minutes.”

He said when they were getting ready to leave, the suspect drove past them, almost striking his children.

“I turned and saw my kids running and screaming,” Knepper said. “I ran to the truck and punched the back trying to get him to stop. He stopped, and then got out with a gun. He pointed the gun at me and said he was going to blow my head off in front of my kids.”

Knepper, who was in the Marines for 8 years, said he yelled out for people to call 911.

“I was just worried my wife and kids were going to be hurt,” Knepper said.

After a few minutes, the man put down the gun, got into his truck and took off. Cuyahoga Falls police arrested him a short time later.

The Cuyahoga Falls police report states Kopchak had two loaded guns and suspected marijuana inside his vehicle at the time of his arrest.