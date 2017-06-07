David’s Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad

Ingredients:
½ lb bacon cooked crisp and rough chopped
1 ½ lb Brussels sprouts shredded
1 c. Unsalted almonds rough chopped
1 c. Grated pecorino Romano cheese

Dressing
Juice of 1 lemon
Juice of 1 orange
1 shallot minced
Pinch salt and pepper
½ c. Olive oil

Add lemon juice, orange juice, shallot, salt and pepper to medium bowl. Whisk while slowly adding olive oil. Whisk until totally combined. Set aside.

To a salad bowl add bacon, Brussels sprouts and almonds. Drizzle with ¾ of dressing. Sprinkle with ½ of the grated cheese and toss. Taste, add more dressing if you like and the rest of the grated cheese. Serve chilled.

Enjoy!