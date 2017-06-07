× Cavaliers hope for first win of NBA Finals

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers trail the Warriors 2-0 in the NBA Finals and know Wednesday’s game is a must-win.

It’s the same situation the Cavs were in last year and managed to be the first time to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win the title.

During Cleveland’s loss Sunday night, LeBron James recorded his eighth career NBA Finals triple-double, matching a record set my Magic Johnson.

Game 4 will be Friday at Quicken Loans Arena at 9 p.m.

