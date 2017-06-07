A wish come true! Avon boy with life-threatening condition gets to meet April the giraffe and her new baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPURSVILLE, New York -- A 10-year-old Avon boy who suffers from a life-threatening medical condition had his dreams come true -- thanks to the country's favorite giraffe, April.

WBNG reports that Alex Johnson, 10, suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder. He's visually impaired and can barely talk. A couple of weeks ago, he was offered a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

After months of watching and waiting for April to give birth on Animal Adventure Park's live feed, his family knew exactly what his wish would be -- and they were right.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, he and his family traveled all the way to the park in Harpursville, New York, to meet April and her calf, Tajiri, in person.

"I can't believe that we're here, actually, because we watched online for so long. We were waiting for that baby. Oh my goodness gracious, we didn't think he was ever going to come," said Alex's mom, Dawn.

Make-A-Wish grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to help bring hope and happiness to their lives. With Alex's love for animals, this wish was a no-brainer.

"Alex and his family are just wonderful," said Heidi Robinson, of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "Just wonderful, wonderful people. Such a strong loving family. And to see a child of these circumstances really be able to just enjoy a day that's just for him is incredible."

Ad for the family, with everything going on in their lives, it's a time to relax and spend with one another.

"For us to be out of our home, out of our normal worries, day-to-day stuff, just life, it's been fantastic," said Dawn.

