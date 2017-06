Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cool pool will be stubborn for the next few days. While the rain will not be continuous, the showery pattern will visit backyards from time to time between now and Wednesday.

But by late in the weekend and early next week, the pattern shifts and we start to see summer return!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Download the Fox 8 Weather app! It’s free, and we can pinpoint your location, giving you an accurate, hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!