Three U.S. Postal employees in Akron accused of stealing packages, selling drugs

AKRON, Ohio– Three employees of the U.S. Postal Service, as well as another man, are accused of stealing marijuana from packages and selling the drugs.

Rabih Kairouz, 29, of Akron; Anton D. Easter, Jr., 26, of Akron; Scott Gay, Jr., 33, of Canton, and Corey Turnbull, 26, of Ravenna, were indicted for conspiracy. The U.S. Department of Justice said Kairouz, Gay and Turnbull worked at U.S. Post Offices in Akron.

The three workers would open packages, removed pot and sell it to Easter, then share the profits, court documents said. It happened from February 2017 to March 2017. Records from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio document text messages discussing the sale.

According to court documents, when Kairouz was arrested on May 5, he was in possession of a handgun, $5,700 cash. He also allegedly had a kilogram of methamphetamine.

Special Agent Scott Balfour with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General released the following statement:

“The U.S. Postal Service is in business to deliver cards, letters, magazines, and parcels, not drugs. Nationwide, the Postal Service has over 600,000 employees who work hard to deliver America’s mail. Unfortunately, a few of them take advantage of their jobs for personal gain. In this case, a cooperative investigation between special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the Postal Inspection Service, and Akron Police Department was able to identify and put a stop to this criminal endeavor.”

To report suspect crimes committed by postal employees, please contact uspsoig.gov or 888-USPS-OIG.