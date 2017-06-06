Teen heart attack survivor raises money for AEDs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD, Ohio - When Caleb Perkins was a high school junior, his heart suddenly stopped beating at a track and field practice on March 18, 2016. He was in full cardiac arrest. A Revere athletic trainer used an automated external defibrillator - an AED - to shock his heart back into rhythm.

Now Caleb, a recent Revere graduate, and his family are working to raise awareness about the proper use of CPR and AED's. Caleb is teaming up with the Cleveland Clinic to raise money to buy AEDs for Revere and Nordonia High School. They are hoping to take the campaign nationwide eventually.

