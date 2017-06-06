Police: Ohio mom overdoses, crashes vehicle with child inside

FAIRBORN, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been cited for endangering children and OVI after police said she overdosed in her car while her son was inside, WRGT in Dayton reported.

Police were called to a gas station on Saturday. A witness said a Jeep driven by Britney Lasane had pulled into the parking lot and then began rolling backward. The vehicle hit a live electric box which became wedged under the vehicle’s gas tank, the police report said.

That’s when the witness ran to the Jeep, pulled the boy out of the vehicle, and called 911.

When Fairborn Police officers arrived, they found Lasane unconscious behind the wheel from a suspected overdose.

The woman was revived with Narcan. First responders had to wait for the electric company to cut power from the box to remove Lasane from the vehicle.

She was taken to a nearby hospital but refused to answer questions about the incident, WRGT reported.