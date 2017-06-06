Police: Officer-involved shooting at Canton men’s shelter

CANTON, Ohio – An investigation is under way in Canton after an officer-involved shooting in that city Tuesday evening.

Police confirmed the shooting to Fox 8. It happened at around 6 p.m. at Refuge of Hope Men’s Shelter on 3rd St. N.E.

Police say that a man entered the shelter with a baseball bat and tried to hit the officer with it. The officer fired two shots, which hit the man in the abdomen. He is currently at Aultman Hospital in stable condition.

Sources tell Fox 8 that Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations has been called in to assist and to process the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on this to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.