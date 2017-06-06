NBA Finals bring some parking restrictions to downtown
CLEVELAND – While everyone is happy that NBA Finals Game 3 will bring the Cavs back to The Land….the arrival of the The Finals brings some parking restrictions with it.
Here are the roads that have a “No Parking” restriction in place beginning Wednesday, June 7 at 4 p.m.
· Huron Road – from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario
· Prospect Avenue – from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario to W.6th
· East 9th Street – from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue
· East 4th Street – from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road
· East 2nd Street – from High Street to Prospect Avenue
· Erie Court – Between East 9th Street and East 14th Street
As Fox 8 has reported, there will be a number of enhanced security measures in place for the game. Anyone heading downtown is asked to plan their time accordingly.
Game 3 tips off at 9 p.m. Doors to The Q open at 7 p.m.
Cavs Fan Fest will open at 5 p.m. at Gateway Plaza and along East 6th Street.
