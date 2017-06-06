Missing: Dayshanna Plummer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Dayshanna Plummer, 16, went missing May 25. She was last seen on Heisley Avenue in Cleveland.

Dayshanna is 5'6" with black hair and brown eyes.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-632-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

