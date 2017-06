CHARDON, Ohio – A vigil is being held to honor the memory of 18-year-old Dominic Ricci, of Middlefield, who died in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Chardon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old was driving a Toyota Prius on Hosford Road and failed to stop at the intersection. The car was hit on the passenger’s side by a commercial truck. The driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

More on this story here.

41.581923 -81.203339