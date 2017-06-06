Live video: Hear from the Cavs ahead of NBA Finals Game 3

​

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers are back home and ready to Defend the Land.

Tuesday, they were back at practice ahead of Wednesday night’s Game 3 in Cleveland.

**Watch LIVE video, above, of some of the players**

The Cavs are down 2-0 against the Golden State Warriors. In Game 2 on Sunday, LeBron James finished with a triple-double and 29 points.

But Kevin Durant had 33 points and Curry had a triple double and 32 points.

**How are you showing your support for the Cavs? SHARE your fan photos, here**

**Read more on the Cavaliers, here**