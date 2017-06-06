ODNR announces 66-count indictment in deer poaching ring

Photo Gallery
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday announced a 66-count indictment against a group accused of poaching dozens of deer.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and ODNR made the announcement during a news conference.
Prosecutors say John Zayac ran the deer poaching ring in Cuyahoga County. Thirty-nine deer were killed.
Officials said the poacher ignored laws and hurt Ohio’s ecosystem by killing so many bucks.
Sources told the I-Team the indictment involved several people and dozens of charges.
Those charges include racketeering, identity theft, criminal tools, wire fraud, money laundering, and receiving stolen property.
