ODNR announces 66-count indictment in deer poaching ring

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday announced a 66-count indictment against a group accused of poaching dozens of deer.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and ODNR made the announcement during a news conference.

Prosecutors say John Zayac ran the deer poaching ring in Cuyahoga County. Thirty-nine deer were killed.

Officials said the poacher ignored laws and hurt Ohio’s ecosystem by killing so many bucks.

Sources told the I-Team the indictment involved several people and dozens of charges.

Those charges include racketeering, identity theft, criminal tools, wire fraud, money laundering, and receiving stolen property.

