Live video: Cleveland police officers will carry Narcan to help people who overdose

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police will now carry Narcan to help people who overdose.

Police are holding a press conference to discuss receiving Narcan kits from EMS, and to also show video of the first Narcan save by a Cleveland police officer.

Health experts say Ohio is the epicenter of the opioid crisis with more overdose deaths than any other state.

In 2015, Ohio recorded about 2,500 overdose deaths and the numbers appear to be on the rise. At least two people die in Cuyahoga County every day from it.

