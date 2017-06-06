Lakewood mother claims officer injured teen daughter, files lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD - A mother has filed a federal lawsuit alleging a Lakewood police officer injured her teenage daughter during an altercation at the library.

According to the suit, filed Monday by Atty. Subodh Chandra, Sabrina Robinson states her

17-year-old daughter broke her jaw while Lakewood Officer Kevin Jones was forcibly removing her from the library.

The suit states the teenager and her 11-year-old brother were in the library in November when Officer Jones ordered the girl to leave.

The city of Lakewood issued a press release on the incident Tuesday.

"On November 7, 2016 a Lakewood Police Officer, Kevin Jones, was working off duty at the Lakewood Public Library. He encountered a 17 year old female in the Library and spoke to her about violations of the Library rules," the statement reads " The officer advised the female she would have to leave the library due to the rules violations. The officer took hold of the female and began escorting her to the front door. The officer took hold of the female by the arm and back of the neck and they fell to the ground. The officer then put the female in a full nelson type hold and began taking her out of the building. They fell again to the ground with the officer falling on top of the female. The female sustained an injury to her mouth as a result of the fall." The police department also conducted an investigation into the matter and disciplined the officer. " He was placed on Administrative Leave and prohibited from working off duty employment," the statement reads. "On December 19th a hearing was conducted on Departmental charges for using unreasonable and unwarranted force, bringing discredit to the Lakewood Police Department and not activating his body worn camera at the appropriate time. Officer Jones was issued a 40 hour unpaid suspension, referred to the employee assistance program, received additional training, and denied permission to work off duty at the Lakewood Library.When employees act outside of their training and responsibilities they are held accountable. The Lakewood Police Department trains their employees to de-escalate encounters and to only use force when reasonable and required." The city added they will be responding more fully as the case progresses through the court process.