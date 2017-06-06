Kendrick Lamar bought his sister a car and folks got mad

Dear Internet, stop trying to spend Kendrick Lamar’s money.

One of the hottest rappers in the game is catching flack over an act of kindness.

Lamar recently bought his sister, Kayla Duckworth, a 2017 Toyota Camry as a high school graduation present.

Naturally, she shared the good news.

“Thank you big brother for my graduation gift!” read a post from Duckworth.

Thank you big brother for my graduation gift! ❤️ @kendricklamar A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Graduation gift thank you big brother @kendricklamar ❤️ 2017 Toyota pic.twitter.com/4JuKX5NRor — Kayla Duckworth (@Silnovia) June 2, 2017

But it wouldn’t be social media without haters.

Some people wrote on Twitter that Lamar, whose album “Damn” became the biggest release of 2017 when it sold more than 600,000 in its first week, should have been more generous.

"LMFAOOOOO Kendrick can't buy his sister a better car than a Toyota Camry 💀💀💀" pic.twitter.com/K8GdHKvr0v — . (@CuhWristChin) June 3, 2017

If I gotta buy a car for ma sis ima make it look sexy — JANUARY 13 (@MortalMan__) June 3, 2017

Others came to the Grammy winner’s defense, pointing out what a sweet thing he did by buying his baby sister a safe, reliable car.

This is, after all, a man whose recent hit song is titled “Humble.”

You bump be humble and then get mad when @kendricklamar keeping his family humble by getting his sister a brand new Toyota. pic.twitter.com/LJkrSpXyac — Monsieur Candy🍫 (@Chrislee360) June 3, 2017

Kendrick Lamar bought his sister a Toyota Camry as HS grad gift &ppl on IG are losing it.. seems like an appropriate 1st car to me. — Yoshie (@iAYoshie) June 3, 2017

Clearly, those complaining forget that Lamar once rapped: “Girl, I’m Kendrick Lamar/A.K.A. Benz is to me just a car.”