June 6, 2017
Cooking with Chicago Deli
They’ve been a staple in Solon for over 30 years and today they are here to teach us how to make chicken and beef shawarma.
www.chicagodelisolon.com
Get Organized for Under $100
We’re gearing up for the grand opening of The Container Store with 30 minute organization projects under $100.
The Container Store’s Grand Opening Weekend
Saturday, June 10th – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 11th – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
La Place, Corner of Richmond & Cedar Roads
Beachwood, OH 44122
www.containerstore.com
Canary Travel
As if Disney World could get any better – they’ve added new adventures for Fall. And our friends from Canary Travel have some great deals! 216-252-1000
www.canarytravel.com
Collision Bend Brewing Company
It doesn’t get much better than drinking a locally brewed beer on a hot summer day…Especially if you’re enjoying Cleveland’s scenic waterfront. And we found the perfect place to do that at Collision Bend Brewing Company.
www.collisionbendbrewery.com
Mulberry Creek Herb Farm
They are known for herbs, miniature perennials and a peacock named Romeo! And you can join Mulberry Creek for their upcoming Herb Fair June 24th and 25th in Huron. Join in on workshops…Visit over 50 vendors and more. Click here for more details.
Drinks for Dad
How about a relaxing “Dad approved” cocktail just in time for Father’s Day? Sean Zawadzki from Punch Bowl Social stopped by with a few ideas.
www.punchbowlsocial.com
Beltone
Did you know that one in four people suffer from hearing loss? Zach Schaefer from Beltone shares some solutions and the newest technology available in hearing aids.
www.beltone.com
Vibrant Hair Color!
It’s an easy way to update your every day look. Natalie is headed to Studio M-C for a new trend in hair color.
www.mchair.com
Breast Cancer & Genetics
Many people have been affected by breast cancer…So should you consider genetic testing? Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic has some great information.
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/