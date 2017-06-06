× June 6, 2017

Cooking with Chicago Deli

They’ve been a staple in Solon for over 30 years and today they are here to teach us how to make chicken and beef shawarma.

www.chicagodelisolon.com

Get Organized for Under $100

We’re gearing up for the grand opening of The Container Store with 30 minute organization projects under $100.

The Container Store’s Grand Opening Weekend

Saturday, June 10th – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 11th – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Place, Corner of Richmond & Cedar Roads

Beachwood, OH 44122

www.containerstore.com

Canary Travel

As if Disney World could get any better – they’ve added new adventures for Fall. And our friends from Canary Travel have some great deals! 216-252-1000

www.canarytravel.com

Collision Bend Brewing Company

It doesn’t get much better than drinking a locally brewed beer on a hot summer day…Especially if you’re enjoying Cleveland’s scenic waterfront. And we found the perfect place to do that at Collision Bend Brewing Company.

www.collisionbendbrewery.com

Mulberry Creek Herb Farm

They are known for herbs, miniature perennials and a peacock named Romeo! And you can join Mulberry Creek for their upcoming Herb Fair June 24th and 25th in Huron. Join in on workshops…Visit over 50 vendors and more. Click here for more details.

Drinks for Dad

How about a relaxing “Dad approved” cocktail just in time for Father’s Day? Sean Zawadzki from Punch Bowl Social stopped by with a few ideas.

www.punchbowlsocial.com

Beltone

Did you know that one in four people suffer from hearing loss? Zach Schaefer from Beltone shares some solutions and the newest technology available in hearing aids.

www.beltone.com

Vibrant Hair Color!

It’s an easy way to update your every day look. Natalie is headed to Studio M-C for a new trend in hair color.

www.mchair.com

Breast Cancer & Genetics

Many people have been affected by breast cancer…So should you consider genetic testing? Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic has some great information.

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/