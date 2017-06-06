Indians place Danny Salazar on DL, reactivate Lonnie Chisenhall

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians have announced two roster moves – moving one player onto the disabled list and one off of it.

Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has been activated off of the 7-day concussion disabled list. He was placed on it May 23 and since then has played in two rehab games with the Akron RubberDucks.

The Tribe has placed pitcher Danny Salazar on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 4th, with right shoulder soreness. Salazar last pitched on June 3. This is his second time on the DL during his career.

