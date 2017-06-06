George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: Lawyer Amal Clooney (L) and actor George Clooney attend a screening of "Money Monster" at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
NEW YORK— George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney.
The pair was born Tuesday morning, according to George Clooney’s publicist Stan Rosenfield.
He says both are “happy, healthy and doing fine.”
Jokes Rosenfield, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”
