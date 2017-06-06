Fox Recipe Box: Mango, Avocado, Rice & Bean Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh - Looking for a healthy summer salad recipe that's full of color and nutritious ingredients? Weight Watcher's Jackie Drennan showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how easy it is to put together a Mango, Avocado, Rice & Bean Salad and the best part of this dish -- it's easy on the waistline!
Mango, Avocado, Rice & Bean Salad
Ingredients
- 1 large mango(es), diced, divided* (about 1 3/4 cups)
- 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 3 Tbsp water
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp table salt
- 15 oz canned black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup(s) fresh tomato(es), diced
- 1/2 cup(s) uncooked onion(s), sweet, diced
- 1/4 cup(s) mint leaves, or cilantro, fresh, cut into thin slivers
- 1 Tbsp pickled jalapeno peppers, or fresh, minced (if using fresh, do not touch seeds with bare hands)
Instructions
In a large bowl, mash 1/4 cup of diced mango with a fork; whisk in lime juice, water, oil, cumin and salt.
Add remaining diced mango, beans, tomato, onion, mint and jalapeno to bowl; toss to mix and coat. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 1 day. Yields about 1/2 cup per serving.
Notes*Make sure your mango is ripe enough that you can mash some of it with a fork (as per the instructions above).