Fox Recipe Box: Mango, Avocado, Rice & Bean Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh - Looking for a healthy summer salad recipe that's full of color and nutritious ingredients? Weight Watcher's Jackie Drennan showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how easy it is to put together a Mango, Avocado, Rice & Bean Salad and the best part of this dish -- it's easy on the waistline!

Click here for more recipes from Weight Watchers.

Mango, Avocado, Rice & Bean Salad

Ingredients 1 large mango(es) , diced, divided* (about 1 3/4 cups)

, diced, divided* (about 1 3/4 cups) 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

3 Tbsp water

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 / 2 tsp ground cumin

/ tsp 1 / 2 tsp table salt

/ tsp 15 oz canned black beans , drained and rinsed

, drained and rinsed 1 cup(s) fresh tomato(es) , diced

, diced 1 / 2 cup(s) uncooked onion(s) , sweet, diced

/ cup(s) , sweet, diced 1 / 4 cup(s) mint leaves , or cilantro, fresh, cut into thin slivers

/ cup(s) , or cilantro, fresh, cut into thin slivers 1 Tbsp pickled jalapeno peppers, or fresh, minced (if using fresh, do not touch seeds with bare hands)

Instructions In a large bowl, mash 1/4 cup of diced mango with a fork; whisk in lime juice, water, oil, cumin and salt. Add remaining diced mango, beans, tomato, onion, mint and jalapeno to bowl; toss to mix and coat. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 1 day. Yields about 1/2 cup per serving.

Notes*Make sure your mango is ripe enough that you can mash some of it with a fork (as per the instructions above).