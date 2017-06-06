Forecast: showers heading out, summer temps heading in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - While we still cannot rule out a passing instability shower through Wednesday afternoon, the probabilities will continue to wane until we arrive to little or no chance by the end of the work week.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

By the latter half of the weekend and early next week, the pattern will shift, and we will start feeling summer-like warmth again!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

How long will the heat last? We will need to watch the PNA (Pacific North American Pattern). This is a number that shows pressure patterns across the continent. If it trends positive, the warmth moves back west. If it trends negative, the heat stays east. Where will it go at the end of the month? Something to watch