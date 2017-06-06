Cleveland police say fans should expect increased security near the Q for NBA Finals games

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police say there will be an increased presence around Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia says the extra security is due in part to NBA Finals protocol and in light of the recent terror attacks.

Police say fans entering the FanFest or the Q will be subject to search. Unless fans are acting suspicious, they will not be searched randomly outside or if they are just walking through downtown.

Doors for each home game will open two hours prior to tip-off. Tip-off for both games is 9 p.m.

Cavs Fan Fest will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday before Game 3 and at 5 p.m. Friday before Game 4. The event is free and takes place at Gateway Plaza and along East 6th Street.

