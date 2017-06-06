Cavaliers hope to feed off energy of Cleveland fans during Game 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cavaliers are down 2-0 in the NBA Finals to the Warriors, but they are hoping to turn things around on their home court.

Game 3 against Golden State is Wednesday at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs addressed the atmosphere they expect at the Q during media availability on Tuesday.

"We're looking forward to it. They're always one of the best in the league. I expect our crowd to have a new sense of energy that we haven't seen in the post-season. I think our guys feed off of it," Richard Jefferson said.

"We know the crowd's going to be into it and you know, there's going to be a big ovation for us taking the floor and we're going to use that to our advantage," Kevin Love said.

Cavs head coach Ty Lue wouldn't even entertain the idea of changing the lineup when asked on Tuesday. He also emphasized the pace of the game. That's something echoed by veteran Jefferson.

"So to slow up the pace would be changing who we are. We just have to play with the right type of pace and the right type of ball movement," Jefferson said.

"This is not about scoring. This is about us playing defense, us playing the right way, us making second and third efforts, which, you know, hasn't been happening at the rate we would have liked. They're sustaining their efforts for longer periods of time," Jefferson said. "What did we score last game? One hundred and ten? That's more than enough points to win most basketball games, unless you allow them to shoot 50 percent."

The Cavaliers fell is Game 2, 132-113, despite LeBron James' eighth NBA Finals triple double and 27 points from Love.

"We feel like we have a good game plan, we just need to execute for 48 minutes. We can't have two and a half, three quarters, and then let them go on several runs, which is easier said then done. But we felt like we had a couple chances to get the game in control and we didn't do that," Love said.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here