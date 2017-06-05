Weather Outlook: Showers and storms possible through this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, we'll have a wide range in temperatures. Along the north coast highs will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Our southern counties will warm into the mid 70’s to near 80! There is the threat for a few showers and storms through 2 PM then we’ll gradually clear.

Cooler and a little unsettled to start the week, then a big warm-up as we head towards the weekend. Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

