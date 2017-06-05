Possible drag racing incident ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Police in Euclid are investigating after an SUV crashed into a utility pole.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Chardon Road.

Witnesses told police they saw three vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash. The Euclid Police Department is investigating if the three vehicles were drag racing.

Police said one of the vehicles lost control and struck a power pole.

A section of Euclid Avenue was closed between E. 222nd Street and Highland Road while crews worked to restore power that was knocked out after the crash.

The driver of the SUV was taken to University Hospitals. The condition of the driver was unknown.