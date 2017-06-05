Live Video: Five people, including shooter, dead in ‘work-related’ Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Five people, including the shooter, are dead after a shooting at an Orlando, Florida business headquarters, CNN affiliate WFTV reports.

Police say there is no connection to terrorism. It appears to be a work-related incident, WFTV says.

Police reported earlier they were investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable,” WFTV says.

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northeast of downtown.

Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Just spoke with the Orange County sheriff office they confirmed they are investigating a shooting. Situation is contained and stable @WFTV pic.twitter.com/DMynkES8ef — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017

