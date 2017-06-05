Newly released recordings shed light on arrest of Cleveland scrap yard owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Newly released recordings of wiretapped phone calls are shedding light on the business practices of Cleveland scrap yard owner Carmine Agnello.

Angello is the ex-son-in-law of Mafia Don John Gotti. He was arrested in July of 2015 after an investigation found that he used dirt and sand to increase the weight and value of scrapped cars and trucks.

The phone call recordings caught Agnello telling employees to add more weight to cars that he was shipping to a local metal recycling plant.

Fox 8's Jack Shea has more on the recordings in the video, above.

