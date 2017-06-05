NBA Finals ratings highest since Jordan’s last title in 1998

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 04: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a shot against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 04: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a shot against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The first two games of the NBA Finals are the most-watched since Michael Jordan’s final championship in 1998.
Despite two lopsided outcomes, Golden State’s two home wins over Cleveland averaged 19.6 million viewers, according to numbers released Monday by the Nielsen company.
That’s an increase of 5 percent from the 18.6 million average in 2016.
The Warriors’ 132-113 victory on Sunday drew an average of 20.1 million viewers, up 13 percent from Game 2 last year and the most for a Game 2 since Chicago and Utah met in 1998. The telecast peaked with 23.1 million viewers.
This is the first time two teams have met three straight times in the NBA Finals.
