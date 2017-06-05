Missing: Nathaniel Gilliam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Nathaniel Gilliam is 17. He hasn't been seen since May 11.

He was on Carton Avenue on Cleveland's east side and was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans with Nike tennis shoes.

Nathaniel is 5'9" tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a mustache, chin whiskers and several scars on his arms.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**