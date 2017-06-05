Medical examiner: 1-year-old who overdosed on opiates at Akron home passes away

AKRON, Ohio — A 1-year-old boy who overdosed on suspected opiates at his home in Akron last week has passed away, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Gale Street.

Police say two 911 calls were made from the home. The first was made by the child’s mother, who hung up before providing an address.

Then, the boy’s 9-year-old brother called and was able to tell police where they lived. He stayed on the phone with the dispatcher and tried to get his mother a few times to ask about CPR.

When paramedics arrived, they were able to revive the baby with Narcan.

The 9-year-old told police his baby brother had been playing with a baggy with residue in it. Police are now testing it to see what opioid it was.

The children’s mother, Destaine Carter, was able to disappear during the incident, but was later brought to the hospital to see the baby. Authorities have arrested Carter on unrelated charges out of Portage County, where she is wanted on a felony warrant for theft.

The 9-year-old and a 5-year-old who was also at the home at the time are now in the custody of Summit County Children’s Services.

