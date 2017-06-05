Listen: Ariana Grande breaks down during emotional rendition of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’

MANCHESTER, England — Ariana Grande made her triumphant return to Manchester, England — almost two weeks after a terrorist attack at her concert.

On Sunday, she headlined a star-studded concert to raise millions of dollars for those affected by the suicide bombing.

One of the most emotional moments of the show came when Grande closed out the concert with a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Grande cried on stage as she finished.

The audience, many of whom were also crying, cheered as she became overcome by the moment.

You can watch the entire performance in the above video.