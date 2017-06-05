June 5, 2017 Road Trip: Cleveland Metroparks Centennial
Celebrate 100 years of the Cleveland Metroparks! 2017 marks the park system’s centennial. We went on a journey today starting at the very beginning when the park was first founded and looked ahead to the next 100 years. The Cleveland Metroparks are planning many events for the celebration. You can keep up with the latest here.
The places featured in today’s show:
Rocky River Reservation
Look About Lodge
Acacia Reservation
The Watershed Stewardship Center
North Chagrin Nature Center
Sleepy Hollow
Hinckley Reservation
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Edgewater Beach