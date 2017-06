Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- AJ Petitti gets excited about every aspect of gardening, but when he talks about rose bushes and new varieties on the market, you can sense his level of excitement growing!

Fox 8's Scott Sabol learned about a couple different kinds of rose bushes and how easy it is to add these colorful and fragrant plants to your landscaping.

Click here to learn more about Petitti Garden Centers.