Cleveland Metroparks Centennial RT: Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate 100 years of the Cleveland Metroparks! 2017 marks the park system's centennial. We went on a journey today starting at the very beginning when the park was first founded and looked ahead to the next 100 years. The Cleveland Metroparks are planning many events for the celebration. You can keep up with the latest here.

The places featured in today's show:

Rocky River Reservation

Look About Lodge

Acacia Reservation

The Watershed Stewardship Center

North Chagrin Nature Center

Sleepy Hollow

Hinckley Reservation

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Edgewater Beach