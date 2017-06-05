Cavaliers return to Cleveland ahead of NBA Finals Game 3

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers are returning to Cleveland Monday afternoon following their Game 2 loss to the Warriors Sunday night.

Cleveland trails Golden State 2-0 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. They play Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs’ flight will arrive shortly before 5 p.m. in Cleveland. (Check back to watch live.)

“As an entire unit, we need to play better. And I think we are capable of doing that. And if going home to Cleveland and playing in front of our crowd isn’t enough for you, then you might as well go home. So I think we will be ready to go,” Kevin Love told reporters Sunday night.

