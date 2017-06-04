Gas leak in Westlake shuts down portion of Detroit Road; some evacuations

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A gas leak in Westlake has shut down a portion of Detroit Road and forced the evacuation of several homes and businesses Sunday afternoon.

Westlake police say Detroit Road is closed between Columbia and Canterbury roads. Motorists should avoid the area and use Hilliard Boulevard as a detour.

Additionally, five homes and four nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution. The leak, officials say, is right in front of one of the businesses.

Columbia Gas Company is on the scene.

Further details were not immediately released.

