Weather: storms slow down, but still hang around for evening

CLEVELAND - Storms started to fire in our southern communities this afternoon. Some were strong to severe with damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail. The severe storm threat continues between now and sundown. Our area is still in the slight risk category.

Stay tuned.

Our weather will start to become unsettled and cool once again at the start of workweek.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: Just like last week’s pattern, stay tuned daily for precise timing of rain chances.

We are three days deep into the month of June. Looking back to May, we were near normal temperature-wise, but quite wet (2-3″ above normal rainfall). For anyone interested in seeing the month of May compressed into a three-minute time-lapse, here it is: