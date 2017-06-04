× ‘We got to go home and regroup:’ Cavaliers hope to recover in Cleveland after losing two

OAKLAND, Calif.– The Cleveland Cavaliers are read to return to The Land after losing the first two games in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavs were also down 2-0 when they came home last year in their mission to be the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.

LeBron James declined to take the podium after Sunday night’s loss and opted to talk to reporters in the locker room. He discussed the rough third quarter.

“We had a couple of turnovers, we had a couple of miscues defensively and they made us pay for it,” James said.

James, who recorded his eighth Finals triple double, said he likes playing on the road because of the bunker mentality. He said he’s ready to head home and play Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday.

“We’re looking forward to it. Our fans are looking forward to it; we know that. We have to give them something to cheer for,” LeBron said.

This is the third straight time the Cavaliers and Warriors have met in the Finals. But it’s a very different Golden State team with the addition of All-Star Kevin Durant. head coach Tyronn Lue said Durant forces tough situations on defense. Durant and Steph Curry had 33 and 32 points, respectively.

“They play well at home. They won their first two games like they’re supposed to,” Lue said. “We get a chance to go home now to our home crowd where we play well also. So they won two games; now we got to go home and regroup.”

