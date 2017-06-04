× Warriors’ Steve Kerr back on sideline, will coach Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be back on the sideline for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he is able to return to coaching for the first time since Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against Portland. The Warriors had been 11-0 under acting coach Mike Brown with Kerr out with complications following back surgeries.

Kerr had undergone a procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak on May 5 at Duke University but was not well enough to return until Sunday. He attended the pregame news conference and said he had not yet told his players that he would be back coaching.

The Warriors lead the Finals 1-0 against the Cavaliers.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue says it’s good to have Golden State coach Steve Kerr back on the sideline for the NBA Finals.

Lue says he had texted with Kerr during the playoffs to send his best wishes while Kerr missed the previous 11 games following complications from back surgeries.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.