Storms moving through NE Ohio Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND - Storms are starting to fire in our southern communities this afternoon. Some are turning strong to severe with damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail. The severe storm threat continues between now and sundown. Our area is still in the slight risk category. Stay tuned

Our weather will start to become unsettled and cool once again at the start of workweek.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: Just like last week’s pattern, stay tuned daily for precise timing of rain chances.